Arrest made in Fairfield robbery-turned-fatal shooting, police spokeswoman says

An 18-year-old was arrested in Northern Kentucky.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - An arrest was made on Wednesday just months after a 19-year-old was found dead inside a crashed vehicle in Butler County.

Zakariya Davis, 18, is being charged with murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault after allegedly causing the death of Cameron Duskin, according to Fairfield police spokeswoman Maj. Rebecca Ervin.

The suspect was taken into custody in Northern Kentucky without incident, Ervin wrote in a press release.

On Sept. 7, Fairfield officers were dispatched to Symmes Road near McGreevy Drive for a report of a shooting and armed robbery at approximately 9:57 p.m., police said.

Upon arrival, officers found a crashed car in the back parking lot of the Goodwill store where Duskin was found dead, the police department said.

According to FOX19 NOW’s previous story, an initial investigation found that the victim exchanged gunfire with somebody.

Davis is currently being held in the Kenton County Jail pending his extradition hearing, Ervin wrote.

