Bomb threat made to Jewish Hospital, dispatch confirms

A bomb threat was made to Jewish Hospital on Wednesday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A bomb threat was made to Jewish Hospital on Wednesday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

At this time, no other information has been released.

The hospital is in Sycamore Township on East Galbraith Road.

