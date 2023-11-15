Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

City Council considering ‘rapid response program’ to help neighborhoods following shootings

City Council considering ‘rapid response program’ to help neighborhoods following shootings
By Brenda Ordonez
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Members of the Cincinnati City Council are considering a rapid response program to address gun violence after an 11-year-old boy was killed in a West End shooting earlier this month.

“This is about really changing the complexion and the dynamic of the community when these incidents occur,” councilmember Meeka Owens said. “When these incidents occur, what cannot happen is people thinking, ‘This happens in my community, and it is business as usual.’ That is something we cannot stand for.”

The Reduction of Gun Violence Rapid Response Pilot would give resources to victims and help residents in the aftermath of shootings. Owens said she and members Seth Walsh and Reggie Harris have put forward a motion to allocate $1 million in funds to the program.

The program would help victims and their families deal with the immediate and longterm affects of gun violence.

“What we do know is trauma exists in communities,” Owens said. “We got to do everything in our power to make sure we are not normalizing this in communities, but addressing the needs that are there.”

Owens said the program would be implemented across city agencies, starting in the West End. Resources would include a mix of mental health and social workers, who would go into communities following violence and work with residents. Help would be sent to neighborhoods within the first 24 hours of an incident.

There have been nearly 30 shootings in Cincinnati in 2023 through Nov. 3, the night of the West End shooting. Police are still searching for suspects in the case.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
3 students among 6 dead in fiery chain-reaction crash involving bus
Crews in Boone County launched a cleanup operation on the Ohio River.
7 vehicles pulled from Ohio River
Harlis Steven Hoover Jr., 37, of Lawrenceburg, Indiana was booked into Dearborn County jail on...
Former Tri-State police chief arrested on 17 felony charges
Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy
Two new developments in legal battle over Lakota school board stalking order
Harlis Steven Hoover Jr.
Judge unseals records detailing case against former police officer charged with 17 felonies

Latest News

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden's annual PNC Festival of Lights kicks off on Nov. 17
Festival of Lights setup begins at Cincinnati Zoo
A medical helicopter crashed into power lines and went down while responding to a fatal...
Man found guilty of causing deadly crash that helicopter crashed while responding
Christian Montgomery was 17 when the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office announced he was arrested...
Suspect awaits jury’s verdict in 2022 double-murder trial in Clermont County
Markeylnd Townsend appeared in Butler County court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to...
Second person sentenced in 2018 killing of 16-year-old girl