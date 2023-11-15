Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Common pesticides in food reduce sperm count, study says

FILE - Study finds common pesticides in food are reducing sperm count worldwide.
FILE - Study finds common pesticides in food are reducing sperm count worldwide.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sperm counts among men have been in decline for the last 50 years, and a new analysis has found pesticides may be contributing to that.

The study, published in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives, looked at two classes of pesticides commonly used in homes, lawns and agriculture.

Men who were highly exposed to the compounds, such as those who worked in farming, had significantly less sperm concentration than men with less exposure.

But it is not just pesticides that are affecting sperm count. Researchers are also exploring the role that obesity, poor diet, chronic disease and pollution play.

Experts said if you want to reduce pesticide exposure, choose organic foods and thoroughly rinse produce before and after peeling.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
3 students among 6 dead in fiery chain-reaction crash involving bus
Crews in Boone County launched a cleanup operation on the Ohio River.
7 vehicles pulled from Ohio River
Harlis Steven Hoover Jr., 37, of Lawrenceburg, Indiana was booked into Dearborn County jail on...
Former Tri-State police chief arrested on 17 felony charges
Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy
Two new developments in legal battle over Lakota school board stalking order
John Lally rushed to the rescue after 29-year-old Officer J. Gibson was injured in a shootout...
Police praise ex-con who helped save officer injured in shootout

Latest News

Robert E. Crimo Jr., leaves the Lake County Courthouse after pleading guilty Monday, Nov. 6,...
Father of July 4th parade shooting suspect turns himself in to begin jail sentence
FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. The...
Vote on tentative contract with General Motors too close to call as more tallies are reported
Dennis Adams, 52, of Fairfield Township, was ordered to five years of community control, must...
Suspended Butler County lawyer ordered to community service for theft charge
FILE- A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Ohio businessman files $500M lawsuit against Norfolk Southern over train derailment
Israeli forces raid a Palestinian town of Tulkarem, West Bank, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
Israeli forces raid Gaza’s largest hospital, where hundreds of patients are stranded by fighting