Coroner: Pedestrian killed in Norwood crash identified

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified the man who was hit and killed by a vehicle on Tuesday evening in Norwood.

Steven Havens, 58, was pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the coroner’s sheet indicates.

According to FOX19 NOW’s previous coverage, Havens was hit and killed on Reading Road near the intersection of Victory Parkway.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured, Cincinnati police said.

Havens is listed as homeless on the coroner’s sheet.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash.

