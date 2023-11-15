Crews run out of water battling house fire in Warren County

Contests
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Crews ran out of water and scrambled to get more as they battled a house fire in Warren County early Wednesday, a county dispatcher confirms.

Firefighters responded about 5:45 a.m. to Sue Avenue near Lyn Drive in Franklin Township after receiving reports of a fully engulfed house fire “with wires arcing,” a dispatch log shows.

Multiple fire departments from Butler, Warren and Montgomery counties were asked to bring tanker trucks with water.

At one point, a train delayed one of the tankers.

Then, a serious vehicle crash happening simultaneously in nearby Wayne Township in Butler County prevented that community’s fire department from sending a tanker, according to initial emergency communication reports.

A working fire hydrant was finally located around 6:30 a.m. in neighboring Carlisle at Park and John streets, according to emergency communication reports.

Crews have not said yet if anyone was home when flames broke out, or if anyone was hurt.

No immediate injuries were reported, a Franklin dispatcher said earlier Wednesday morning.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

