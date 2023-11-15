Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Festival of Lights setup begins at Cincinnati Zoo

Preparations are underway at the Cincinnati Zoo for this year’s Festival of Lights celebration.
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Preparations are underway at the Cincinnati Zoo for this year’s Festival of Lights celebration.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell was there as setup started.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
3 students among 6 dead in fiery chain-reaction crash involving bus
Crews in Boone County launched a cleanup operation on the Ohio River.
7 vehicles pulled from Ohio River
Harlis Steven Hoover Jr., 37, of Lawrenceburg, Indiana was booked into Dearborn County jail on...
Former Tri-State police chief arrested on 17 felony charges
Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy
Two new developments in legal battle over Lakota school board stalking order
Harlis Steven Hoover Jr.
Judge unseals records detailing case against former police officer charged with 17 felonies

Latest News

City Council considering ‘rapid response program’ to help neighborhoods following shootings
City Council considering ‘rapid response program’ to help neighborhoods following shootings
A medical helicopter crashed into power lines and went down while responding to a fatal...
Man found guilty of causing deadly crash that helicopter crashed while responding
Christian Montgomery was 17 when the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office announced he was arrested...
Suspect awaits jury’s verdict in 2022 double-murder trial in Clermont County
Markeylnd Townsend appeared in Butler County court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to...
Second person sentenced in 2018 killing of 16-year-old girl