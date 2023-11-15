Contests
Higgins, Hubbard out for Thursday Night Football game in Baltimore

A Cincinnati Bengals helmet sits on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the...
A Cincinnati Bengals helmet sits on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals will be without wide receiver Tee Higgins and defensive end Sam Hubbard for Thursday Night Football.

The Bengals released their injury report a day ahead of their game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Higgins is sidelined for a second straight game due to a hamstring injury.

Hubbard, who did not practice all week, is dealing with an ankle injury that will keep him from playing.

While the Bengals will be without Higgins and Hubbard, they are expected to have Trey Hendrickson (knee) for the pivotal AFC North matchup, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Hendrickson hyperextended his knee during the Bengals Week 10 loss to the Houston Texans.

