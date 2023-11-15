Man dies after vehicle flees scene of Walnut Hills crash, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after Cincinnati police say a vehicle fled the scene in Walnut Hills, where a pedestrian was hit and later died.

Around 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 27, police say a 52-year-old man was hit by a vehicle on Walter Avenue near Altoona Street.

The man was found in the road outside of a marked crosswalk, but the “unknown” vehicle was no longer there when officers arrived, Cincinnati police announced Wednesday.

The 52-year-old was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died, police explained.

Call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514 if you witnessed the Oct. 27 crash.

