Man dies after vehicle flees scene of Walnut Hills crash, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after Cincinnati police say a vehicle fled the scene in Walnut Hills, where a pedestrian was hit and later died.
Around 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 27, police say a 52-year-old man was hit by a vehicle on Walter Avenue near Altoona Street.
The man was found in the road outside of a marked crosswalk, but the “unknown” vehicle was no longer there when officers arrived, Cincinnati police announced Wednesday.
The 52-year-old was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died, police explained.
Call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514 if you witnessed the Oct. 27 crash.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.