Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Man dies after vehicle flees scene of Walnut Hills crash, police say

The 52-year-old was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died, police...
The 52-year-old was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died, police explained.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after Cincinnati police say a vehicle fled the scene in Walnut Hills, where a pedestrian was hit and later died.

Around 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 27, police say a 52-year-old man was hit by a vehicle on Walter Avenue near Altoona Street.

The man was found in the road outside of a marked crosswalk, but the “unknown” vehicle was no longer there when officers arrived, Cincinnati police announced Wednesday.

The 52-year-old was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died, police explained.

Call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514 if you witnessed the Oct. 27 crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
3 students among 6 dead in fiery chain-reaction crash involving bus
Crews in Boone County launched a cleanup operation on the Ohio River.
7 vehicles pulled from Ohio River
Harlis Steven Hoover Jr., 37, of Lawrenceburg, Indiana was booked into Dearborn County jail on...
Former Tri-State police chief arrested on 17 felony charges
Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy
Two new developments in legal battle over Lakota school board stalking order
John Lally rushed to the rescue after 29-year-old Officer J. Gibson was injured in a shootout...
Police praise ex-con who helped save officer injured in shootout

Latest News

A Cincinnati Bengals helmet sits on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the...
Higgins, Hubbard out for Thursday Night Football game in Baltimore
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) during an NFL football game against the...
Source: Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson expecting to play vs. Ravens
A man is dead after undergoing a medical emergency while driving, according to the Colerain...
Medical emergency leads to fatal crash in Colerain Township, police spokesman says
PNC Festival of Lights at the Cincinnati Zoo voted best in the nation
PNC Festival of Lights returns to the Cincinnati Zoo