Man found guilty of causing deadly crash that helicopter crashed while responding

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was found guilty of vehicular manslaughter in connection with a July 2022 crash that resulted in a responding medical helicopter crash.

Garrick Richards was driving a truck on Eaton Road in Milford Township when he didn’t yield to traffic and hit another truck, according to investigators.

A passenger in Richards’ truck, a 69-year-old woman, died at the scene.

Two other people in the truck were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, while a 43-year-old woman, also a passenger of Richards, was seriously hurt.

CareFlight was called to the scene, but the helicopter crashed while trying to land in that area.

The NTSB found the helicopter hit power lines and fell 70 feet.

The three first responders on board were hurt.

Richards will be sentenced on Jan. 4 in Butler County.

