Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Man found guilty of causing deadly crash that helicopter crashed while responding

A man was found guilty of vehicular manslaughter in connection with a July 2022 crash that resulted in a responding medical helicopter crash.
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was found guilty of vehicular manslaughter in connection with a July 2022 crash that resulted in a responding medical helicopter crash.

Garrick Richards was driving a truck on Eaton Road in Milford Township when he didn’t yield to traffic and hit another truck, according to investigators.

A passenger in Richards’ truck, a 69-year-old woman, died at the scene.

Two other people in the truck were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, while a 43-year-old woman, also a passenger of Richards, was seriously hurt.

CareFlight was called to the scene, but the helicopter crashed while trying to land in that area.

The NTSB found the helicopter hit power lines and fell 70 feet.

The three first responders on board were hurt.

Richards will be sentenced on Jan. 4 in Butler County.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
3 students among 6 dead in fiery chain-reaction crash involving bus
Crews in Boone County launched a cleanup operation on the Ohio River.
7 vehicles pulled from Ohio River
Harlis Steven Hoover Jr., 37, of Lawrenceburg, Indiana was booked into Dearborn County jail on...
Former Tri-State police chief arrested on 17 felony charges
Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy
Two new developments in legal battle over Lakota school board stalking order
Harlis Steven Hoover Jr.
Judge unseals records detailing case against former police officer charged with 17 felonies

Latest News

Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
Please leave unpublished -NTSB gives update on investigation of deadly Ohio interstate crash that claimed 6 lives
The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden's annual PNC Festival of Lights kicks off on Nov. 17
Festival of Lights setup begins at Cincinnati Zoo
City Council considering ‘rapid response program’ to help neighborhoods following shootings
City Council considering ‘rapid response program’ to help neighborhoods following shootings
Christian Montgomery was 17 when the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office announced he was arrested...
Suspect awaits jury’s verdict in 2022 double-murder trial in Clermont County