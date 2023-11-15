Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Medical emergency leads to fatal crash in Colerain Township, police spokesman says

A man is dead after undergoing a medical emergency while driving, according to the Colerain...
A man is dead after undergoing a medical emergency while driving, according to the Colerain Township Police Department.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The driver who suffered a medical emergency prior to a fatal crash in Colerain Township has been identified.

Andrew Donisi, 38, was pronounced dead at Mercy West Hospital on Monday, according to Colerain Township Police spokesman Jim Love.

On Monday, officers were dispatched to the area of 2941 West Galbraith Rd. at 10:42 a.m. for a report of an entrapment after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole, explained Love.

Upon arrival, crews with the Colerain Fire Department successfully cut Donisi out of the vehicle, but when he was transported to the hospital, he was pronounced dead, Love said.

Police say it appears Donisi suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.

Love says this is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information about the crash, Colerain Township police ask that you call them at 513-321-2677.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
3 students among 6 dead in fiery chain-reaction crash involving bus
Crews in Boone County launched a cleanup operation on the Ohio River.
7 vehicles pulled from Ohio River
Harlis Steven Hoover Jr., 37, of Lawrenceburg, Indiana was booked into Dearborn County jail on...
Former Tri-State police chief arrested on 17 felony charges
Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy
Two new developments in legal battle over Lakota school board stalking order
John Lally rushed to the rescue after 29-year-old Officer J. Gibson was injured in a shootout...
Police praise ex-con who helped save officer injured in shootout

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) during an NFL football game against the...
Source: Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson expecting to play vs. Ravens
PNC Festival of Lights at the Cincinnati Zoo voted best in the nation
PNC Festival of Lights returns to the Cincinnati Zoo
Dennis Adams, 52, of Fairfield Township, was ordered to five years of community control, must...
Suspended Butler County lawyer ordered to community service for theft charge
FILE- A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Ohio businessman files $500M lawsuit against Norfolk Southern over train derailment