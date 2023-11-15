Medical emergency leads to fatal crash in Colerain Township, police spokesman says

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The driver who suffered a medical emergency prior to a fatal crash in Colerain Township has been identified.

Andrew Donisi, 38, was pronounced dead at Mercy West Hospital on Monday, according to Colerain Township Police spokesman Jim Love.

On Monday, officers were dispatched to the area of 2941 West Galbraith Rd. at 10:42 a.m. for a report of an entrapment after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole, explained Love.

Upon arrival, crews with the Colerain Fire Department successfully cut Donisi out of the vehicle, but when he was transported to the hospital, he was pronounced dead, Love said.

Police say it appears Donisi suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.

Love says this is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information about the crash, Colerain Township police ask that you call them at 513-321-2677.

