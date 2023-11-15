Medical helicopter responds to Butler County crash

Contests
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A medical helicopter is responding to a crash with at least one person trapped and seriously hurt in Butler County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s serious traffic accident reconstruction team also is en route.

It’s unfolding right now in the 3700 block of Eaton Road in Wayne Township, a dispatcher says. The crash was reported at 5:51 a.m. Wednesday.

The road is shut down near Taylor School Road and U.S. 127 while first responders work to free someone trapped inside a vehicle, according to dispatch.

Deputies requested that both Talawanda and Edgewood school districts be notified about the road closure.

