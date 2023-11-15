Mother of missing Dayton woman, FBI asking public for help in finding her

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A year after a Dayton woman went missing and her car was found in Middletown, her mother is asking the FBI for answers as the agency offers a reward for information.

Cierra Chapman of Trotwood went missing in December 2022. Her car was found in Middletown a week later.

The FBI posted a plea on social media for people to come forward with information on Chapman’s disappearance and stated there is a $10,000 reward in the case.

“Tell somebody,” Chapman’s mother, Kelly Van, said. “If you don’t want to give your name, if you don’t want people to know, let the family know, because the family is the one hurting. It makes me feel better that they’re still looking. But I want information. I want answers. We all want answers.”

Van said her family celebrated Chapman’s 31st birthday on Sunday. She said even after a year, missing her daughter has never went away.

“It was hard,” Van said. “It was real hard. Really sad moments and very had moments and trying to come to pass that she’s still out there.”

Anyone with information on Chapman can contact the FBI or the Dayton Police Department.

