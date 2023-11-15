Pedestrian killed in crash in Evanston

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Evanston on Tuesday, police say.

The crash occurred near Victory Parkway and Reading Road.

Officers with the Cincinnati Police Department said the pedestrian was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where they were later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Crash Team is investigating the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.