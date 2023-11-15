Contests
Pedestrian killed in crash in Evanston

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Evanston on Tuesday, police say.

The crash occurred near Victory Parkway and Reading Road.

Officers with the Cincinnati Police Department said the pedestrian was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where they were later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Crash Team is investigating the crash.

