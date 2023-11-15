Source: Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson expecting to play vs. Ravens

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson is expecting to play against the Ravens on Thursday night, our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer reported, citing a source.

Hendrickson hyperextended his knee on the final play of Cincinnati’s Week 10 loss to the Houston Texans. It seemed like a long shot for him to play given the short when the news originally broke on Monday morning.

Things took a turn in a positive direction on Tuesday when the Pro Bowler returned to practice in a limited fashion. Head coach Zac Taylor hinted the injury might not be as bad as everyone originally thought when he labeled him as “day-to-day” on Monday afternoon.

Hendrickson’s availability will be a massive boost for the Bengals on defense going up against former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. Through nine games, Hendrickson has 8.5 sacks is having arguably the best season of his career.

The fact that Hendrickson is expecting to play is massive for the Bengals as they prepare for one of the toughest games on their schedule. Cincinnati is also likely to be without defensive end Sam Hubbard for a second consecutive game. If Hendrickson wasn’t able to make it back in time for the game, the Bengals’ defense would be taking a massive hit.

