State senator announce run to replace Wenstrup in Congress

Ohio State Senator Niraj Antani will run in the Republican primary in 2024 to replace Brad...
Ohio State Senator Niraj Antani will run in the Republican primary in 2024 to replace Brad Wenstrup in Congress. Wenstrup announced on Nov. 9 he would leave Congress at the end of 2024.(Deric Rush)
By B.J. Bethel
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State Senator Niraj Antani, a veteran state legislator from the Dayton area, will be running to replace Brad Wenstrup in the Ohio 2nd District Congressional race.

“America needs urgent relief from Joe Biden’s policies,” Antani said. “We must rein in spending. The continued tax and spending culture of Washington DC must end. We are bankrupting our children’s future.”

Antani was a representative from 2016 to 2020 in the Ohio Statehouse and has been in the Ohio Senate since 2021. He said he would not seek re-election and would concentrate on the Congressional race.

In a press release, Antani said he currently lives 17 miles from the 2nd District but would move if he should win. He touted his record on pro-growth economics, his background in southern Ohio and his support of Donald Trump as his biggest appeals to the Republican-leaning district.

Wenstrup announced he was retiring from Congress at the end of 2024. An Army Reservist, Wenstrup had represented the 2nd District since 2012.

