Suspect awaits jury’s verdict in 2022 double-murder trial in Clermont County

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The fate of one of the suspects on trial in the 2022 murder of a father and son is in the hands of the jury.

Christian Radin Montgomery is awaiting the jury’s verdict to find out if they find him not guilty or guilty for the deaths of 34-year-old Ryan Larison and his 59-year-old father, Rusty Larison.

Montgomery was 17 when the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office announced he was arrested for charges, including murder, in connection with the July 14, 2022 deaths of Ryan and Rusty.

The father and son were found shot inside a mobile home in the Richmond Estates Mobile Home Park on State Route 132 in Ohio Township just after 2 a.m. Ryan and Rusty were pronounced dead around 4:15 a.m. by the Clermont County Coroner’s Office.

Ryan’s and Rusty’s cousin, Randy Baynum, is among the family members who were in court every day for the trial.

Baynum tells FOX19 their deaths have been very hard on the family as has watching this trial play out.

“He should get the death penalty,” Baynum stated. “He callously murdered two people and now he’s trying to make excuses as to why he did it and really it was to rob them. That’s what it was all about. That’s what it comes down to.”

Montgomery was arrested on charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, robbery, aggravated burglary, burglary and tampering with evidence, the sheriff’s office previously announced.

A 16-year-old is facing the same charges as Christian, according to the sheriff’s office.

In addition, detectives with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office say another 16-year-old is charged with aggravated robbery, robbery, aggravated burglary and burglary.

The sheriff’s office says that 18-year-old Anthony Montgomery is charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the deaths of Rusty and Ryan.

Dakota Pfeiffer, 20, who was originally charged with tampering with evidence, is now charged with one count of aggravated murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

