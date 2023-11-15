Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

TSA dishes on how to travel with food this Thanksgiving

The TSA shares examples of foods that be stored in a carry on.
The TSA shares examples of foods that be stored in a carry on.(Transportation Security Administration via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are flying for Thanksgiving, the TSA wants you to know you can bring most holiday foods on board, but there are certain foods that need to be checked.

As a general rule, solid foods can fly with you.

Anything that can be poured, spread, sprayed or pumped should be checked, so make sure your special gravy, cranberry sauce and wine go under the plane.

The TSA shares what foods need to be put in a checked bag.
The TSA shares what foods need to be put in a checked bag.(Transportation Security Administration via CNN Newsource)

The agency even has a special list on its MyTSA app that will tell you how to travel with most foods.

If you do bring food on board, make sure to keep it easily accessible. Food items frequently require additional screening at checkpoints.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
3 students among 6 dead in fiery chain-reaction crash involving bus
Crews in Boone County launched a cleanup operation on the Ohio River.
7 vehicles pulled from Ohio River
Harlis Steven Hoover Jr., 37, of Lawrenceburg, Indiana was booked into Dearborn County jail on...
Former Tri-State police chief arrested on 17 felony charges
Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy
Two new developments in legal battle over Lakota school board stalking order
John Lally rushed to the rescue after 29-year-old Officer J. Gibson was injured in a shootout...
Police praise ex-con who helped save officer injured in shootout

Latest News

The 52-year-old was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died, police...
Man dies after vehicle flees scene of Walnut Hills crash, police say
A Cincinnati Bengals helmet sits on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the...
Higgins, Hubbard out for Thursday Night Football game in Baltimore
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a...
Biden and Xi are meeting in San Francisco, seeking better US-China relations despite tough issues
FILE - The pilot radioed air traffic control in Boston and said that a horse on board had...
Plane returns to JFK Airport after horse escapes stall; pilot dumps 20 tons of fuel