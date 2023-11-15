Contests
Very warm and dry midweek ahead of big changes

Big changes include rain and colder conditions
Much cooler weather moves in this weekend.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday afternoon will be very warm and sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s!

Winds out of the southwest may gust up to 20 miles per hour at times, which is why an Increased Fire Danger threat is in effect until sunset. Given that the growing season has ended, vegetation is dry along with leaves on the ground could act as sufficient fuels. In addition, relative humidity will be low in the afternoon and combined with the wind, a fire could quickly spread if one were started. It is not recommended to have an outdoor burn today.

Skies are mainly clear overnight with a few mid-to-high level clouds. Lows dip into the upper 30s and low 40s with only a few spots dealing with any frost issues.

Thursday is another sunny and very warm day. High temperatures will rise into the upper 60s with a few home thermometers reaching the low 70s! The record high on November 16 was back in 1931 with a high of 76° in Cincinnati.

High thin clouds increase in coverage Thursday afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front that delivers widespread showers and cooler conditions for the weekend.

Friday morning will be warm with lows in the low 50s and temperatures will be hindered by the clouds and scattered showers during the day, keeping highs limited in the upper 50s and low 60s. Total rainfall amounts will be fairly light between 0.25″ and 0.50″ for most of the tri-state.

This weekend we will be dry, with abundant sunshine. Cool morning lows in the 30s and highs in the mid 50s are on the table on both Saturday and Sunday.

For folks curious about the week of Thanksgiving: We will be wet on Monday evening through Tuesday, with periods of steady rain and wind as another cold front moves into the Ohio Valley. We will dry out for Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day, but much colder with highs only in the 40s.

