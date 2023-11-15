Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Warm & Dry Wednesday, Rain Returns Friday

Colder but dry this weekend.
First Alert Weather For Wednesday
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dry morning, with temperatures into the mid 60′s Wednesday afternoon.

Clouds increase on Thursday ahead of a cold front that will bring scattered showers by mid morning Friday. This won’t be all-day rain, but scattered on and off to close the work week.

Friday morning will be warm with lows in the low 50s and temperatures will be hindered by the clouds and rain chances during the day, keeping highs limited in the upper 50s and low 60s.

In addition, wind gusts on Friday may be breezy at times, but won’t be an all-day impact.

This weekend we will be dry, with abundant sunshine. Cool morning lows in the 30s and highs in the mid 50s are on the table on both Saturday and Sunday.

For folks curious about the week of Thanksgiving: We will be wet on Tuesday, with periods of steady rain and wind, this is out ahead of another cold front. We will dry out for Wednesday travel and Thanksgiving Day, but much colder with highs only in the 40′s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
3 students among 6 dead in fiery chain-reaction crash involving bus
Crews in Boone County launched a cleanup operation on the Ohio River.
7 vehicles pulled from Ohio River
Harlis Steven Hoover Jr., 37, of Lawrenceburg, Indiana was booked into Dearborn County jail on...
Former Tri-State police chief arrested on 17 felony charges
Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy
Two new developments in legal battle over Lakota school board stalking order
John Lally rushed to the rescue after 29-year-old Officer J. Gibson was injured in a shootout...
Police praise ex-con who helped save officer injured in shootout

Latest News

First Alert Weather For Wednesday
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Walking on the frozen Ohio River. Taken by Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer on Jan. 18, 1977.
A Warming Trend, Then ...
Evening Forecast
Evening Forecast
Excellent weather continues