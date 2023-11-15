Warm & Dry Wednesday, Rain Returns Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dry morning, with temperatures into the mid 60′s Wednesday afternoon.

Clouds increase on Thursday ahead of a cold front that will bring scattered showers by mid morning Friday. This won’t be all-day rain, but scattered on and off to close the work week.

Friday morning will be warm with lows in the low 50s and temperatures will be hindered by the clouds and rain chances during the day, keeping highs limited in the upper 50s and low 60s.

In addition, wind gusts on Friday may be breezy at times, but won’t be an all-day impact.

This weekend we will be dry, with abundant sunshine. Cool morning lows in the 30s and highs in the mid 50s are on the table on both Saturday and Sunday.

For folks curious about the week of Thanksgiving: We will be wet on Tuesday, with periods of steady rain and wind, this is out ahead of another cold front. We will dry out for Wednesday travel and Thanksgiving Day, but much colder with highs only in the 40′s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.