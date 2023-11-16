13 people displaced after fire at apartment building

Contests
13 people displaced after apartment fire on Colerain Avenue
By Simone Jameson
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thirteen people were displaced after a fire burned through the Aventura Apartment Complex on Colerain Avenue on Wednesday.

Seven adults and six children were among those left without homes after fire hit the building at around 5 p.m.

“We’re very angry we have to go through all this,” one resident said. “We have kids out here, babies out here. It’s terrible.”

One woman said her son was in the bathroom and saw smoke. She said they began knocking on their neighbors’ doors and telling people to get out of the building.

Around 60 firefighters and police responded to the fire. Officials with the Cincinnati Fire Department said everyone in the building made it out. They estimated the fire caused $1.7 million in damage.

At least two people said a woman in the building started the fire.

Residents were waiting for the Red Cross to put them in temporary housing. Fire officials said the cause of the fire is undetermined but they’re investigating the cause.

