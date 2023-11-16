16 years after double murder, Walnut Hills family wants justice for lost brothers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of two brothers who were shot and killed 16 years ago say they are still waiting for someone to answer for the crime.

Todd Oliver and Robert Lane were killed in November 2007 in Walnut Hills. Police have never made an arrest.

“It never gets easy - ever,” Alicia Mosley-Lane said.

Robert Lane was her brother

Police found the two inside a house on Concord Street just after midnight on Nov. 14, 2007, after someone called 911 and reported two people were shot.

Lane was 29 years old and Oliver was 43 years old.

At the time, the Cincinnati Police Department said the shooting could have been the result of a robbery or home invasion gone wrong. Witnesses said they saw two men running from the scene.

Mosley-Lane said she hopes witnesses will come forward and tell police what happened.

“If they’re still out here, you know, they know what happened,” Mosley-Lane said. “I’m sure they were traumatized. I’m sure they were afraid and scared. But if they could try to have some compassion. That if it was their loved one they would want people to do whatever possible.”

Cincinnati police are asking anyone with information on the case to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.