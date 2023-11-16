Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

$1B worth of knock-offs taken by authorities in New York in largest US counterfeit goods seizure

Two people were arrested in the largest counterfeit goods seizure in Manhattan, retailing at...
Two people were arrested in the largest counterfeit goods seizure in Manhattan, retailing at more than $1 billion.(US ATTORNEY'S OFFICE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities in New York City have announced the largest U.S. seizure of counterfeit goods, consisting of handbags, shoes and other luxury merchandise valued at more than $1 billion.

Two people were charged with trafficking the knock-offs from a New York City storage unit and other locations from January through October, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Two people were arrested in the largest counterfeit goods seizure in Manhattan, retailing at...
Two people were arrested in the largest counterfeit goods seizure in Manhattan, retailing at more than $1 billion.(US ATTORNEY'S OFFICE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK via CNN Newsource)

Photographs released by prosecutors showed shelves stacked with counterfeit wallets and bags in one location and handbags hanging from hooks from floor to ceiling in another.

“The seizures announced today consist of merchandise with over a billion dollars in estimated retail value, the largest-ever seizure of counterfeit goods in U.S. history,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said.

The two men charged could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews in Boone County launched a cleanup operation on the Ohio River.
7 vehicles pulled from Ohio River
A medical helicopter flew one person who was seriously hurt in a Butler County crash early...
Medical helicopter responds to Butler County crash
Harlis Steven Hoover Jr.
Judge unseals records detailing case against former police officer charged with 17 felonies
Crews ran out of water and scrambled to get more as they battled a fully engulfed house fire on...
Crews run out of water battling house fire in Warren County
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
NTSB at scene of deadly Ohio interstate crash involving busload of high school students

Latest News

Ohio leads the nation in whooping cough cases with more than 600 reported so far this year...
Ohio tops nation in whooping cough cases: CDC
Giant panda Xiao Qi Ji plays at his enclosure at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington,...
More pandas will be coming to the United States, Chinese president signals
The bears have long been the symbol of the U.S.-China friendship. (Source: POOL/CNN)
Xi Jinping hints that more pandas could be coming to the US
A makeshift memorial for a high school student lines a fence along an alleyway near Rancho High...
Teen beaten to death near high school; 8 teens arrested, 2 sought, police say
This March 1988 microscope photo provided by the National Cancer Institute shows human cells...
Progress in childhood cancer has stalled for Blacks and Hispanics, report says