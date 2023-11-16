Contests
Apartment fire that displaced 13 being called suspicious

13 people displaced after apartment fire on Colerain Avenue
By Simone Jameson and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Video above from previous story

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The cause of a fire that displaced 13 is being called suspicious by the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Seven adults and six children were among those left without homes after fire burned through the Aventura Apartment Complex on Colerain Avenue around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

“We’re very angry we have to go through all this,” one resident said. “We have kids out here, babies out here. It’s terrible.”

One woman said her son was in the bathroom and saw smoke. She said they began knocking on their neighbors’ doors and telling people to get out of the building.

Around 60 firefighters and police responded to the fire.

Officials with the Cincinnati Fire Department said everyone in the building made it out and there were no injuries.

They estimate the fire caused $1.7 million in damage.

The Red Cross is helping those were displaced with temporary housing.

