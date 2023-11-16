Bengals win vital for division, playoff picture

BALTIMORE (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) look to bounce back with a win against the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens (7-3) on Thursday Night Football.

Cincinnati heads into the pivotal Week 11 contest a 3.5-point underdog.

Both teams suffered last-second heartbreaking defeats just four days ago, but the top and bottom of the AFC North remained unchanged following Sunday games. The Bengals still sit in last place in the division, while the Ravens remain atop the AFC North.

Cincinnati is 0-2 against division opponents this season. One of those losses came in Week 2 at Paycor as Lamar Jackson and the Ravens got the win, 27-24.

For the Bengals, getting a win Thursday in Baltimore is important for their hopes of winning the AFC North.

Aside from the division, the Bengals playoff hopes have a lot riding on Thursday’s game.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals find themselves currently on the outside of the playoff picture. The Houston Texans, who just beat Cincinnati four days ago, sit in the final AFC playoff spot.

The Bengals’ season does not get any easier following the Week 11 rivalry game against Baltimore.

Cincinnati’s schedule is a gauntlet from here on out.

Each team on the Bengals schedule for the rest of the season has a .500 record or better heading into Week 11.

Week 12 - Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3)

Week 13 - Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3)

Week 14 - Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

Week 15 - Minnesota Vikings (6-4)

Week 16 - Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3)

Week 17 - Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)

Week 18 - Cleveland Browns (6-3)

The Bengals and Ravens kickoff at 8:15 p.m. Thursday from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.