Dry and warm today with rain tomorrow

By Ashley Smith
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It will be warm and dry today with increasing clouds. High 69.

Tonight will be mild with rain arriving very late. Low 51.

Friday will be wet at times with scattered showers likely much of the day. Rain will not be very heavy but it will cause some wet roads. Gusts could be as high as 20-25mph. The rain will end around dusk giving way to dry weather for the remainder of the weekend.

Temperatures will drop considerably from near 60 Friday to the 40s Saturday afternoon. Saturday and Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies and quiet weather.

Monday evening ran becomes likely with heavy rain possible at times Tuesday. Highs will be near normal both Monday and Tuesday in the mid 50s. With colder air on the backside of the system Tuesday night, we could have a few flurries Wednesday morning.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry with seasonable temperatures.

