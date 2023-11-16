Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Former U.S. Senate candidate indicted on election fraud charges, prosecutor says

The candidate’s petition sheet indicated that she collected 5,619 signatures, but prosecutors say 4,576 were invalid.
Kelli Prather, 51, was indicted Thursday on multiple election fraud charges, according to...
Kelli Prather, 51, was indicted Thursday on multiple election fraud charges, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State woman who was running for U.S. Senate in 2021 was indicted on Thursday on election fraud charges, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers.

Kelli Prather, 51, was indicted on four counts of prohibited acts with petitions, two counts of tampering with records, one count of election falsification and one count of false signatures, Powers said in a press release.

When Prather was running for U.S. Senate in 2021, she submitted several petitions to the Hamilton County Board of Elections to appear on the ballot, prosecutors say.

The candidate’s petition sheet indicated that she collected 5,619 signatures, but prosecutors say 4,576 were invalid. Of the 192 sheets filed, 74 did not have one valid signature, explained Powers.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the Board of Elections was able to find six signatures with addresses to abandoned buildings and some of the petitions filed had the same handwriting.

This is not the first time Prather has been accused of fraud.

Former Cincinnati mayoral candidate convicted in COVID-19 fraud scheme

In July, she was convicted on federal charges in a COVID-19 fraud scheme, according to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth Parker.

The attorney says Prather applied for several Paycheck Protection Program loans for six businesses through the CARES Act. She also applied for eight Economic Injury Disaster loans, three of which were filed in November 2020.

In total, Prather received approximately $19,800 from the scheme.

Court documents say that she was also found guilty by a grand jury of bank fraud, wire fraud, making false statements on a loan application and identity theft.

On Oct. 18, U.S. District Court Judge Matthew McFarland granted Prather a psychiatric evaluation after she requested it, according to a mental health document.

If convicted of election fraud, she could face a maximum sentence of three years in prison.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews in Boone County launched a cleanup operation on the Ohio River.
7 vehicles pulled from Ohio River
A medical helicopter flew one person who was seriously hurt in a Butler County crash early...
Medical helicopter responds to Butler County crash
Harlis Steven Hoover Jr.
Judge unseals records detailing case against former police officer charged with 17 felonies
Crews ran out of water and scrambled to get more as they battled a fully engulfed house fire on...
Crews run out of water battling house fire in Warren County
Police say a vehicle "blew up" late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.
Baby killed when vehicle ‘blew up,’ suspect ran off, police say

Latest News

'The Marvels' in theaters now
'The Marvels' in theaters now
'Five Nights At Freddy's' in theaters and streaming
'Five Nights At Freddy's' in theaters and streaming
Customs officers in Cincinnati seized a hum skull that was found in a package coming out of...
Animals, human skull, fake IDs: Customs officers seize hundreds of packages
Dry and warm for one more day