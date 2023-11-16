Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Gwyneth Paltrow trial inspires new musical

The production is based on Oscar-winning actor and GOOP founder Gwyneth Paltrow’s March trial,...
The production is based on Oscar-winning actor and GOOP founder Gwyneth Paltrow’s March trial, where a retired optometrist accused her of running into him while skiing in 2016.(Law&Crime Network / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s curtains up for the musical, “Gwyneth Goes Skiing.”

The production is based on Oscar-winning actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow’s March trial, where a retired optometrist accused her of running into him while skiing in 2016.

Paltrow denied the accusation, saying he ran into her. A jury agreed with her in March, ruling in her favor.

The production company putting the musical together describes it as a “story of love, betrayal, skiing and Christmas – where you are the jury.”

It runs from Dec. 13-23 in London.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews in Boone County launched a cleanup operation on the Ohio River.
7 vehicles pulled from Ohio River
A medical helicopter flew one person who was seriously hurt in a Butler County crash early...
Medical helicopter responds to Butler County crash
Harlis Steven Hoover Jr.
Judge unseals records detailing case against former police officer charged with 17 felonies
Crews ran out of water and scrambled to get more as they battled a fully engulfed house fire on...
Crews run out of water battling house fire in Warren County
Police say a vehicle "blew up" late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.
Baby killed when vehicle ‘blew up,’ suspect ran off, police say

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after his meeting with China's President...
LIVE: Fresh off meeting with China’s Xi, Biden is turning his attention to Asia-Pacific economies
The president makes remarks at the APEC CEO Summit. (CNN, POOL)
LIVE: Biden remarks at APEC
FILE - Marijuana plants grow in the Mother Room at AT-Calyx Peak Companies of Ohio, Monday,...
A cannabis worker died on the job from an asthma attack. It’s the first reported case in US
A mother was arrested after a 1-year-old was found alone on Daytona Beach unresponsive with a...
Police: Mom left 1-year-old alone on the beach
FILE - Oakland Athletics fans in right field yell behind signs protesting the team's potential...
The Oakland Athletics’ move to Las Vegas has been approved by MLB owners, AP sources says