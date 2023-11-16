Contests
Northern Kentucky students earn perfect ACT scores

Anna Blair and Clara Heberling each scored 36 on their ACT, according to Notre Dame Academy.
Anna Blair and Clara Heberling each scored 36 on their ACT, according to Notre Dame Academy.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARK HILLS, Ky. (WXIX) - Two Notre Dame Academy students earned perfect ACT scores.

Anna Blair and Clara Heberling each scored 36 on the standardized test, according to Notre Dame Academy.

The academy said the girls’ achievement is a “testament to their dedication, intelligence and the incredible support of the NDA community.”

Notre Dame Academy Jack VonHandorf said, “Beyond the numerical achievement of a perfect ACT score lies a deeper significance. It symbolizes the students’ capacity to think critically, solve intricate problems and apply their knowledge effectively. These two students have exhibited these skills with grace and precision, and we extend our heartfelt congratulations.”

