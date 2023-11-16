Police: Carthage shooting victim listed in critical condition

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At least one person was hospitalized after a shooting broke out in the Carthage neighborhood Wednesday night, according to Cincinnati police.

A man was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition, police told FOX19 NOW.

The shooting happened on Vine Street near Andy’s Cafe a little before midnight.

Police have not released any new details as to what happened.

This is an ongoing investigation.

