Police: Carthage shooting victim listed in critical condition
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At least one person was hospitalized after a shooting broke out in the Carthage neighborhood Wednesday night, according to Cincinnati police.
A man was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition, police told FOX19 NOW.
The shooting happened on Vine Street near Andy’s Cafe a little before midnight.
Police have not released any new details as to what happened.
This is an ongoing investigation.
