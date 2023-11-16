Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Police: Carthage shooting victim listed in critical condition

Police: Man in critical condition after being shot on Vine St. in Carthage
By Tayler Davis
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - At least one person was hospitalized after a shooting broke out in the Carthage neighborhood Wednesday night, according to Cincinnati police.

A man was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition, police told FOX19 NOW.

The shooting happened on Vine Street near Andy’s Cafe a little before midnight.

Police have not released any new details as to what happened.

This is an ongoing investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews in Boone County launched a cleanup operation on the Ohio River.
7 vehicles pulled from Ohio River
A medical helicopter flew one person who was seriously hurt in a Butler County crash early...
Medical helicopter responds to Butler County crash
Harlis Steven Hoover Jr.
Judge unseals records detailing case against former police officer charged with 17 felonies
Crews ran out of water and scrambled to get more as they battled a fully engulfed house fire on...
Crews run out of water battling house fire in Warren County
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
NTSB at scene of deadly Ohio interstate crash involving busload of high school students

Latest News

Covington fire crews are investigating two separate fires that displaced a total of seven...
7 people, 1 dog displaced in Covington house fires
Covington fire investigators search for cause of Highland Avenue house fire
Covington fire investigators search for cause of Highland Avenue house fire
Police: Man in critical condition after being shot on Vine St. in Carthage
Police: Man in critical condition after being shot on Vine St. in Carthage
Ohio leads the nation in whooping cough cases with more than 600 reported so far this year...
Ohio tops nation in whooping cough cases: CDC