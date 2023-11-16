Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Tri-State dispatch center following trend of using AI

A dispatcher takes calls at the Hamilton County Dispatch Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.
A dispatcher takes calls at the Hamilton County Dispatch Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.(Staff photo)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - AI has become a useful, but controversial, tool in many areas. Now it’s being used by a Tri-State emergency dispatch center.

The Hamilton County Communications Center said it won’t use AI to answer calls, but they are rolling out a new program that uses the technology.

Dispatch centers in Maine have been using AI to answer non-emergency calls, a step the HCCC isn’t taking. Andrew Knapp, the HCCC Director of Communications, said he believes human interaction is a must no matter how much technology expands.

“I think no matter what we do with technology, no matter how good technology gets, there’s a certain aspect of human interaction for not just compassion, but for accuracy.”

That’s why the HCCC says AI will only be a quality assurance tool, which will cut out man hours and allow dispatch workers to spend more time handling emergencies.

“I think that’s one thing that people get concerned about - they don’t want to talk to a robot,” HCCC Operations Manager Scott Brown said. “They don’t want to deal with a robot, especially in an emergency situation. It’s not really to replace that person, it’s really just to help that person out or make us more efficient at our job.”

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said she wouldn’t approve any technology unless she knew it worked. She said it could be helpful in assisting a dispatcher or officer in taking down information from a caller or victim.

“It could be capturing a victim’s information like their driver’s license, instead of the officer having to ask questions,” Theetge said. “It could do a redaction on body cam footage. There could be a multitude of uses.”

Knapp said dispatchers in some states have used AI for calls, but have an option to switch to a live dispatcher.

AI hasn’t deterred HCCC’s need for dispatchers. Knapp said they are looking to fill 15 positions.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews in Boone County launched a cleanup operation on the Ohio River.
7 vehicles pulled from Ohio River
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
3 students among 6 dead in fiery chain-reaction crash involving bus
Harlis Steven Hoover Jr., 37, of Lawrenceburg, Indiana was booked into Dearborn County jail on...
Former Tri-State police chief arrested on 17 felony charges
Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy
Two new developments in legal battle over Lakota school board stalking order
Harlis Steven Hoover Jr.
Judge unseals records detailing case against former police officer charged with 17 felonies

Latest News

Family hopes for answers in Walnut Hills cold case
16 years after double murder, Walnut Hills family wants justice for lost brothers
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, the logo for General Electric appears above a trading...
GE says goodbye to The Banks; 250 workers will move to Evendale
The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden's annual PNC Festival of Lights kicks off on Nov. 17
Festival of Lights setup begins at Cincinnati Zoo
City Council considering ‘rapid response program’ to help neighborhoods following shootings
City Council considering ‘rapid response program’ to help neighborhoods following shootings