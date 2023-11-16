Warmer & Dry Thursday, Rain On The Way

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dry morning with temperatures in the 30′s Thursday morning.

After a sunny start, high thin clouds increase in coverage Thursday afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front that delivers widespread showers and cooler conditions for the weekend.

Friday morning rain develops late morning into the afternoon. The heaviest rain will be between 10am and 3pm.

It will be warm with lows in the low 50s and temperatures will be hindered by the clouds and rain chances during the day, keeping highs limited in the upper 50s and low 60s.

In addition, wind gusts on Friday may be breezy at times, but won’t be an all-day impact.

This weekend we will be dry, with abundant sunshine. Cool morning lows in the 30s and highs in the low 50s are on the table on both Saturday and Sunday.

Thanksgiving Week: We will be wet on Monday evening through Tuesday, with periods of steady rain and wind as another cold front moves into the Ohio Valley. We may even see a few flakes of snow late Tuesday night. Tuesday will be a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY, with wet weather for any travel.

We will dry out for Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day, but much colder with highs only in the 40s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.