Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Warmer & Dry Thursday, Rain On The Way

Rain moving Friday, through the afternoon.
First Alert Forecast Thursday
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dry morning with temperatures in the 30′s Thursday morning.

After a sunny start, high thin clouds increase in coverage Thursday afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front that delivers widespread showers and cooler conditions for the weekend.

Friday morning rain develops late morning into the afternoon. The heaviest rain will be between 10am and 3pm.

It will be warm with lows in the low 50s and temperatures will be hindered by the clouds and rain chances during the day, keeping highs limited in the upper 50s and low 60s.

In addition, wind gusts on Friday may be breezy at times, but won’t be an all-day impact.

This weekend we will be dry, with abundant sunshine. Cool morning lows in the 30s and highs in the low 50s are on the table on both Saturday and Sunday.

Thanksgiving Week: We will be wet on Monday evening through Tuesday, with periods of steady rain and wind as another cold front moves into the Ohio Valley. We may even see a few flakes of snow late Tuesday night. Tuesday will be a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY, with wet weather for any travel.

We will dry out for Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day, but much colder with highs only in the 40s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews in Boone County launched a cleanup operation on the Ohio River.
7 vehicles pulled from Ohio River
A medical helicopter flew one person who was seriously hurt in a Butler County crash early...
Medical helicopter responds to Butler County crash
Harlis Steven Hoover Jr.
Judge unseals records detailing case against former police officer charged with 17 felonies
Crews ran out of water and scrambled to get more as they battled a fully engulfed house fire on...
Crews run out of water battling house fire in Warren County
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
NTSB at scene of deadly Ohio interstate crash involving busload of high school students

Latest News

First Alert Forecast Thursday
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Walking on the frozen Ohio River. Taken by Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer on Jan. 18, 1977.
Another Warm One Thursday, Then ...
Overnight Forecast
Overnight Forecast
Much cooler weather moves in this weekend.
Dry and warm Wednesday with showers late in the week