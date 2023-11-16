Woman used dead child’s identity for 13 years to avoid criminal prosecution, feds say

Contests
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman was arrested Thursday after she was found to be using the identity of a dead child in an attempt to avoid pending criminal prosecution.

Christina Vaskovsky, 56, has been using the identity of a child who died in 1977 since 2010, according to United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth Parker.

Two years before she started using the dead child’s ID, Vaskovsky was indicted in Hamilton County for stealing $14,500 from her employer, Parker explained.

She failed to appear for her trial and a nationwide arrest warrant was issued, Parker said.

In 2010, Vaskovsky got a new Ohio driver’s license using the name, date of birth and Social Security number of the child who died more than four decades ago, according to Parker.

Parker explained that Vaskovsky used the identity for 13 years in a variety of ways, including:

  • Receiving $19,570 in food stamp benefits;
  • Filing bankruptcy to discharge nearly $128,000 in debt;
  • Obtaining Social Security disability benefits totaling nearly $36,000;
  • Providing the false identity upon being arrested for shoplifting in Kentucky;
  • Applying on five separate occasions for Economic Injury Disaster Loans;
  • Receiving more than $11,600 in unemployment benefits; and
  • Obtaining Supplemental Security Income disability benefits totaling $4,300.

She was arrested Thursday on charges of wire fraud, misusing a Social Security Number and aggravated identity theft, according to Parker.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

