ATF offers $5K reward for information leading to West End shooter’s arrest

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announced Friday that they are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person who shot and killed a boy in the West End.

On Nov. 3, police responded to Laurel Playground at about 9:30 p.m. where they found six people shot, ATF wrote in a press release. One of the victims was 11-year-old Domonic Davis who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four juveniles and one adult were taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

Cincinnati police have not made any arrests yet in the West End shooting.

ATF is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 1-888-283-8477 or email them at ATFTips@atf.gov.

People can also submit tips through ATF’s website here.

Tips can be reported to Cincinnati CrimeStoppers as well by calling 513-352-3040.

