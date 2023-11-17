Live: Burrow return questionable against Ravens

BALTIMORE, Md. (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals are on the road against the Baltimore Ravens, hoping to rebound from a loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Cincinnati Bengals say Burrow suffered a wrist injury - his return is questionable as Cincinnati trails Baltimore 21-10 at half time.

.@KetteringHealth Injury Update: QB Joe Burrow has a right wrist injury. His return is questionable. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 17, 2023

With five minutes left in the half, Joe Burrow ran to the back after hitting his throwing hand on a player’s helmet.

He spent time in the medical tent before going to the locker room. He tried throwing on the sideline prior to going to the back.

Joe Burrow being examined in the blue tent #Bengals pic.twitter.com/6dxf0zXQbt — Sam Greene (@SGdoesit) November 17, 2023

Joe Burrow examined and runs to the locker room with what appears to be a throwing hand injury. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/tSXQ7srI32 — Sam Greene (@SGdoesit) November 17, 2023

Joe Burrow is out in a hurry. Still wiggling his right wrist.



Running to the locker room with determination. #Bengals — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) November 17, 2023

Burrow now going to the locker room. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 17, 2023

Burrow tried to throw on the sideline just now and couldn't do it.



Tried a second time and couldn't do it again. That is not good at all. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 17, 2023

Half Time

Lamar Jackson with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Rashod Bateman. Baltimore takes a 21-10 lead.

B.J. Hill was down on the field in serious pain and is now on the sideline.

Jake Browning is in for Burrow.

Baltimore answers - Lamar Jackson to Nelson Agholor for 37-yard touchdown - Ravens 14, Bengals 10.

Joe Burrow throws a 4-yard touchdown pass to Joe Mixon. He’s now in the medical tent after waving his hand in pain after the throw.

Lamar Jackson is back in the huddle after looking like he was going to the locker room at the end of the first quarter.

In the first play of the second quarter, Evan McPherson misses a 53-yard field goal - Cincinnati is down 7-3 to the Ravens.

1st Quarter

Lamar Jackson, who appeared to be injured on the Ravens last drive when he ran out of bounds on a third down, was walking toward the back as the first quarter ended.

Trey Hendrickson seems to be doing fine - he crushes Baltimore running back Gus Edwards for a tackle for loss on second down, then sacks Lamar Jackson on third down.

Trey Hendrickson's knee appears healthy. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 17, 2023

Evan McPherson kicks a 50-yard field goal after the Bengals first drive winds down after a strong start.

Mark Edwards, who has been a standout for the Ravens during their current run, is on his way to the back after getting hurt near the goal line on Baltimore’s opening touchdown drive.

The Baltimore Ravens score on their opening drive. A mix of Lamar Jackson’s feet, a couple of passes, and a 3-yeard touchdown run by Gus Edwards.

Baltimore 7, Cincinnati 0.



Ravens offered little to no resistance by the #Bengals defense on the opening drive.

Missed tackles, explosives, wide open receivers.

Bengals defense hitting the same concerning low notes as on Sunday. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 17, 2023

The Ravens have been a great offense because they can beat you in so many different ways. They showed that on just that drive.



A spread passing game out of big personnel. Taking advantage of speed/YAC at receiver. QB scrambling. A power run game. It's such a varied offense. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) November 17, 2023

