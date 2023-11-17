Contests
Breezy with scattered showers Friday, cold weekend on tap

The weekend is dry, but cold before more unsettled weather arrives next week
By Ethan Emery
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday will be wet at times with scattered showers likely much of the day. Rain will not be very heavy but it will cause some wet roads. Gusts could be as high as 20-25mph. The rain will end around dusk giving way to dry weather for the remainder of the weekend.

Temperatures will drop considerably from near 60 Friday to the 40s Saturday afternoon. Saturday and Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies and quiet weather.

Monday evening ran becomes likely with heavy rain possible at times Tuesday. Highs will be near normal both Monday and Tuesday in the mid 50s. With colder air on the backside of the system Tuesday night, we could have a few flurries Wednesday morning.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry with seasonable temperatures.

Friday morning will be warm with lows in the low 50s and temperatures will be hindered by the clouds and scattered showers during the day, keeping highs limited in the upper 50s and low 60s. Total rainfall amounts will be fairly light between 0.25″ and 0.50″ for most of the tri-state.

This weekend we will be dry, with abundant sunshine. Cool morning lows in the 30s and highs in the mid 50s are on the table on both Saturday and Sunday.

For folks curious about the week of Thanksgiving: The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for the following week has above-normal precipitation along with near-to-slightly above normal temperatures. That being said, an active weather pattern may setup early in the week and deliver strong winds and scattered rain showers. Of course this is far out and will change in the days leading up to the holiday week.

