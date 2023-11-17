Brother to donate kidney to identical twin

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Twins are often said to have a special bond with one another but a pair of twins here in Cincinnati will be connected forever in a unique way after surgery next week.

Identical twins Shadeed and Omar Boyd say they have been close all their lives and even work together. However, the past three years have been a struggle.

“I was traumatized,” said Shadeed. “I couldn’t believe at my age [43] that I was going through this. And I didn’t want to accept it.”

In the spring of 2020 when Shadeed was 43 years old, he was hospitalized with a COVID-related illness which eventually caused kidney failure.

He spent six months in the hospital and has been on dialysis ever since.

In just a few days, Shadeed will get his life back and Omar will get his brother back.

“I’m thankful,” Shadeed expressed his gratitude. “This is my Thanksgiving gift right here from my brother.”

Omar is a perfect match to be his brother’s kidney donor.

The transplant team at The Christ Hospital says they’ve never seen a match like this.

Even in twins, sometimes other factors can come into play and prevent the organ from being a perfect match.

Shadeed and Omar say the brotherly bond here is something they admire and it’s already creating positive change with other patients too.

“I would honestly say just trying to help others is a huge part of life,” explained donor coordinator Breanna Bronson. “And Omar is a great example of that just trying to help out his brother.”

Shadeed’s recipient coordinator says she looks forward to working with the twins, “Yeah I think the selflessness of both of them has really been put on display.”

The twins say they are looking forward to surgery and recovering from the organ donation. But Omar does have one fear: “The most concerning part for me is just needles,” explained Omar. “As soon as I see the needles I just.. But I don’t want anybody to see it.”

Shadeed says he has no concerns about the surgery happening two days before Thanksgiving.

“I’m feeling so much gratitude, I’m not even worried about it at all,” says Shadeed, “I’m ready. Let’s get it!”

