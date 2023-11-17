Contests
Child’s body found in Whitley Co., two arrested

The child’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and official identification.(Whitley County Sheriff's Department Facebook)
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WHITLEY CO. , Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department said they believe they found the body of Chloe Darnel, 4.

The child’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and official identification.

In a Facebook post, deputies said initial reports indicate that the child may have been missing since September.

Police arrested Brittany Slaughter, 24, and Adam Hayes, 34, both of Williamsburg, were arrested in connection with Darnel’s disappearance.

Both Slaughter and Hayes were charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

