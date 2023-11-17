Driver killed in Winton Hills crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Excessive speed and impairment are being investigated as factors in a fatal crash in Winton Hills, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened in the 6100 block of Center Hill Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

The driver, a 38-year-old man, lost control of his 2015 Nissan Ultima and the vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree, police wrote in a news release early Friday.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name was not released pending notification of next of kin.

Police worked through the night reconstructing the crash.

