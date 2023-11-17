Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Drone interrupts Bengals game... again

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on at the sideline in the second half of an...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on at the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A drone interrupted another Cincinnati Bengals game on Thursday.

The Bengals and Ravens game was stopped not once but twice because of an unauthorized drone hovering above M&T Bank Stadium.

Fans watching caught a glimpse of the drone with its green lights when Amazon cut to a shot of it flying around.

A little bit later on in the game, play was stopped once again because the drone came flying back over the field.

Thursday was not the first time drones have been involved in a Bengals game.

During the Wildcard playoff game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Bengals at Paycor Stadium, a drone flew in and hovered over players and the crowd.

Two men, Matthew McFarland and Dailon Dabney, eventually pleaded guilty to violating a temporary flight restriction in connection with the drone being flown over Paycor, according to court documents.

U.S., Judge Matthew McFarland sentenced Dabney to one year of probation and ordered him to complete 40 hours of unpaid community service. Dabney already has forfeited the drone, a DJI Mavic Air 2, which can cost more than $1,000, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Dabney, who currently does not have a full-time job or a valid driver’s license, said in court that he posted video taken from the drone “trying to get more content” for his YouTube page, the Enquirer reported. He did that, he said, to increase the number of subscribers to the page, to help him earn money.

It is illegal to fly drones over stadiums that are designated as temporary flight restriction zones during sporting events.

In both Dabney’s and Lenhoff’s cases, no unauthorized drones were allowed to fly within that zone from one hour before to one hour after the games.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Burrow watches from the sideline at M&T Bank Stadium after he injured his wrist during the...
Bengals’ Taylor says Burrow sprained wrist during loss to Ravens
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Neeley is accused of disorderly conduct, assault 3rd degree on a police officer and drug...
Kentucky teacher arrested at school
In 2010, Christina Vaskovsky got a new Ohio driver’s license using the name, date of birth and...
Woman used dead child’s identity for 13 years to avoid criminal prosecution, feds say
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, the logo for General Electric appears above a trading...
GE says goodbye to The Banks; 250 workers will move to Evendale

Latest News

Joe Burrow watches from the sideline at M&T Bank Stadium after he injured his wrist during the...
Bengals under investigation for why Burrow’s injury wasn’t listed pre-game: Report
FOX19's Jeremy Rauch on Joe Burrow injury; Bengals loss to Ravens
FOX19's Jeremy Rauch on Joe Burrow injury; Bengals loss to Ravens
Joe Burrow watches from the sideline at M&T Bank Stadium after he injured his wrist during the...
Bengals’ Taylor says Burrow sprained wrist during loss to Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during an NFL football game against the Houston...
Bengals win vital for division, playoff picture