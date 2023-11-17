Contests
Fatal crash leaves traffic blocked in Winton Hills

By Simone Jameson
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:37 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was killed after he lost control of his car and crashed in Winton Hills, police say.

The crash happened on Center Hill Avenue at around 8:45 p.m. The driver, a male in his late 30s, lost control of his 2015 Nissan Ultima, drove off the road and hit a tree.

The driver was the only person in the car.

Police said they were trying to reconstruct the crash at the scene and said the area would be blocked off until early Friday morning.

