Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Final announcement of headliners at 2024 VOA Country Music Fest

Sam Hunt and ERNEST are the final headliners announced for the 2024 VOA Country Music Fest
Sam Hunt and ERNEST are the final headliners announced for the 2024 VOA Country Music Fest(AP)
By Ken Baker
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) – Sam Hunt and ERNEST are the final headliners for the 2024 Voices of America Country Music Fest.

Jason Aldean and Keith Urban have already been announced.

Tickets are already on sale for next summer’s music fest.

It will be Aug. 9-11, 2024 at Voice of America MetroPark in West Chester Township.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Burrow watches from the sideline at M&T Bank Stadium after he injured his wrist during the...
Bengals’ Taylor says Burrow sprained wrist during loss to Ravens
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Neeley is accused of disorderly conduct, assault 3rd degree on a police officer and drug...
Kentucky teacher arrested at school
In 2010, Christina Vaskovsky got a new Ohio driver’s license using the name, date of birth and...
Woman used dead child’s identity for 13 years to avoid criminal prosecution, feds say
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, the logo for General Electric appears above a trading...
GE says goodbye to The Banks; 250 workers will move to Evendale

Latest News

'The Marvels' in theaters now
'The Marvels' in theaters now
'Five Nights At Freddy's' in theaters and streaming
'Five Nights At Freddy's' in theaters and streaming
PNC Festival of Lights at the Cincinnati Zoo voted best in the nation
PNC Festival of Lights returns to Cincinnati Zoo
The Mail Sorter as part of the Shillito's Elves display.
Shillito’s Elves continue downtown holiday tradition