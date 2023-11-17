Final announcement of headliners at 2024 VOA Country Music Fest

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) – Sam Hunt and ERNEST are the final headliners for the 2024 Voices of America Country Music Fest.

Jason Aldean and Keith Urban have already been announced.

Tickets are already on sale for next summer’s music fest.

It will be Aug. 9-11, 2024 at Voice of America MetroPark in West Chester Township.

