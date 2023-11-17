Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Former Tri-State fire chief cited for OVI after fire truck crash

By Candice Hare
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST UNION, Ohio (WXIX) - The former chief of an Adams County fire department was cited for OVI after a crash involving a fire truck, court docs say.

Jerry Kirker, the former chief of the West Union Fire Department, was cited for OVI on Nov. 4 while the department was responding to a one-vehicle crash at a Walmart. A person was reported to have been trapped in the car.

Kirker was cited by West Union Police Chief Ryan Myers after the truck clipped a curb and hit the tow hitch attached to the car in the crash, according to a police report. The car was still on its side.

When asked by responding police, Kirker said he couldn’t make the turn and hit the vehicle because an Adams County EMS vehicle was in the way.

The report stated Kirker admitted after the crash he had drunk a couple of beers. He was given a required blood and alcohol test for West Union employees and was above the legal limit.

Myers said in the report that he spoke with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office - all of which said they couldn’t take over the investigation of Kirker.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Burrow watches from the sideline at M&T Bank Stadium after he injured his wrist during the...
Bengals’ Taylor says Burrow sprained wrist during loss to Ravens
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Class action lawsuit against Bengals coming, Barstool Sports founder says
Neeley is accused of disorderly conduct, assault 3rd degree on a police officer and drug...
Kentucky teacher arrested at school
Joe Burrow watches from the sideline at M&T Bank Stadium after he injured his wrist during the...
Bengals under investigation for why Burrow’s injury wasn’t listed pre-game: Report

Latest News

A local organization held a coat drive to help those in need at the Duke Energy Center on Friday.
Coat drive at Duke Energy Center
A Cincinnati Bengals helmet sits on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the...
Will Bengals sign another QB? Former league stars still available
Omar Boyd will donate his kidney to his identical twin brother Shadeed. Omar is a perfect match...
Brother to donate kidney to identical twin
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks down on the sideline in the second half of...
Joe Burrow: ‘It’s tough,’ Bengals star says of season-ending injury