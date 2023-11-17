Former Tri-State fire chief cited for OVI after fire truck crash

WEST UNION, Ohio (WXIX) - The former chief of an Adams County fire department was cited for OVI after a crash involving a fire truck, court docs say.

Jerry Kirker, the former chief of the West Union Fire Department, was cited for OVI on Nov. 4 while the department was responding to a one-vehicle crash at a Walmart. A person was reported to have been trapped in the car.

Kirker was cited by West Union Police Chief Ryan Myers after the truck clipped a curb and hit the tow hitch attached to the car in the crash, according to a police report. The car was still on its side.

When asked by responding police, Kirker said he couldn’t make the turn and hit the vehicle because an Adams County EMS vehicle was in the way.

The report stated Kirker admitted after the crash he had drunk a couple of beers. He was given a required blood and alcohol test for West Union employees and was above the legal limit.

Myers said in the report that he spoke with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office - all of which said they couldn’t take over the investigation of Kirker.

