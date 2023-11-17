Contests
Joe Burrow out for the season, Zac Taylor says

The Bengals head coach is scheduled to meet with the media at 2:40 p.m. Friday.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow’s 2023-24 season has come to an end.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced Friday that an MRI on the franchise star revealed a torn ligament.

Watch the live press conference in the video player above.

Burrow’s injury was described by Taylor as a sprained wrist.

The injury happened early in Thursday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, Taylor said in his postgame press conference.

However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported early Friday that the NFL is investigating to determine if the injury happened before the game. If the injury preceded the game, the Bengals would be in violation of the league’s injury report policy.

