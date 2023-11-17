Joe Burrow out for the season, Zac Taylor says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow’s 2023-24 season has come to an end.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced Friday that an MRI on the franchise star revealed a torn ligament.

#Bengals QB Joe Burrow is out for the year with a torn ligament, per coach Zac Taylor.



He had his MRI this morning. Jake Browning, who finished last night, is his backup. pic.twitter.com/JbjGaYssAL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2023

Burrow’s injury was described by Taylor as a sprained wrist.

The injury happened early in Thursday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, Taylor said in his postgame press conference.

However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported early Friday that the NFL is investigating to determine if the injury happened before the game. If the injury preceded the game, the Bengals would be in violation of the league’s injury report policy.

