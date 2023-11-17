Juvenile has ‘serious injuries’ after dirt bike crash with minivan, police say

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A juvenile was hurt in a crash involving a dirt bike and a minivan in Fairfield Township, police say.

The juvenile was riding a dirt bike eastbound on Carrington Way when they ran a stop sign, according to the Fairfield Township Police Department. The bike struck the passenger side of a Toyota minivan traveling southbound on Jayfield Drive.

The juvenile wasn’t wearing a helmet. They were transported to the UC West Chester Medical Center by an emergency crew. The driver and passenger in the minivan weren’t injured.

The Fairfield Township police and the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team are still at the scene investigating the crash.

