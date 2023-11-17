Latest on Burrow injury as Bengals start second half vs. Ravens

BALTIMORE, Md. (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals ruled quarterback Joe Burrow out after he injured his wrist in the second quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Burrow hurt his wrist and left the game after throwing a touchdown pass to Joe Mixon. He went to the medical tent and then to the locker room. He returned to the sideline and the team’s medical tent after the second-half kickoff.

Cornerback Cam Britt Taylor was also declared out after a quad injury.

Closer look at Joe Burrow's hand/wrist in a couple still frames.



You can see how swollen the hand is. He's making sure not to move it much. Just letting it dangle. #Bengals @fox19 pic.twitter.com/XXCARAzzsE — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) November 17, 2023

Joe Burrow will not meet the media postgame. Updates, if any, will come from Zac Taylor.#Bengals @FOX19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) November 17, 2023

Final

Jake Browning throws a 2-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase with a minute left in the game. It’s Chase’s sixth touchdown catch.

Gus Edwards rushed for a 3-yard touchdown to give the Ravens a 34-13 lead. The run was setup by a long pass from Lamar Jackson to Odell Beckham Jr.

3rd Quarter

Justin Tucker extended the Ravens lead with two third-quarter field goals.

Browning got the Bengals in field goal range for a 26-yard field goal from Evan McPherson.

QB Joe Burrow has been declared out. https://t.co/9gU5nZ5MqG — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 17, 2023

.@KetteringHealth Injury Update: QB Joe Burrow has a right wrist injury. His return is questionable. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 17, 2023

Joe Burrow being examined in the blue tent #Bengals pic.twitter.com/6dxf0zXQbt — Sam Greene (@SGdoesit) November 17, 2023

Joe Burrow examined and runs to the locker room with what appears to be a throwing hand injury. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/tSXQ7srI32 — Sam Greene (@SGdoesit) November 17, 2023

Joe Burrow is out in a hurry. Still wiggling his right wrist.



Running to the locker room with determination. #Bengals — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) November 17, 2023

Burrow now going to the locker room. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 17, 2023

Burrow tried to throw on the sideline just now and couldn't do it.



Tried a second time and couldn't do it again. That is not good at all. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 17, 2023

Half Time

The Ravens went into the half with a 21-10 lead.

Jackson - who was down on the sideline at the end of the first quarter - recovered with a touchdown pass late to give the Ravens the lead.

Burrow gave the Bengals a 10-7 lead after a touchdown pass to Joe Mixon. Lamar Jackson answered with two touchdown passes.

Burrow immediately waved his wrist in pain and went to the medical tent. After spending half-time in the locker room, the Bengals declared Burrow was out with a wrist injury.

B.J. Hill was down on the field in serious pain and is now on the sideline.

1st Quarter

McPherson kicked a 50-yard field goal after the Bengals first drive winds down after a strong start.

Mark Edwards, who has been a standout for the Ravens during their current run, is on his way to the back after getting hurt near the goal line on Baltimore’s opening touchdown drive.

The Ravens scored on their opening drive. A mix of Jackson’s feet, a couple of passes, and a 3-yeard touchdown run by Gus Edwards.

Baltimore 7, Cincinnati 0.



Ravens offered little to no resistance by the #Bengals defense on the opening drive.

Missed tackles, explosives, wide open receivers.

Bengals defense hitting the same concerning low notes as on Sunday. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 17, 2023

The Ravens have been a great offense because they can beat you in so many different ways. They showed that on just that drive.



A spread passing game out of big personnel. Taking advantage of speed/YAC at receiver. QB scrambling. A power run game. It's such a varied offense. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) November 17, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.