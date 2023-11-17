Latest on Burrow injury as Bengals start second half vs. Ravens
BALTIMORE, Md. (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals ruled quarterback Joe Burrow out after he injured his wrist in the second quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Burrow hurt his wrist and left the game after throwing a touchdown pass to Joe Mixon. He went to the medical tent and then to the locker room. He returned to the sideline and the team’s medical tent after the second-half kickoff.
Cornerback Cam Britt Taylor was also declared out after a quad injury.
Final
Jake Browning throws a 2-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase with a minute left in the game. It’s Chase’s sixth touchdown catch.
Gus Edwards rushed for a 3-yard touchdown to give the Ravens a 34-13 lead. The run was setup by a long pass from Lamar Jackson to Odell Beckham Jr.
3rd Quarter
Justin Tucker extended the Ravens lead with two third-quarter field goals.
Browning got the Bengals in field goal range for a 26-yard field goal from Evan McPherson.
Half Time
The Ravens went into the half with a 21-10 lead.
Jackson - who was down on the sideline at the end of the first quarter - recovered with a touchdown pass late to give the Ravens the lead.
Burrow gave the Bengals a 10-7 lead after a touchdown pass to Joe Mixon. Lamar Jackson answered with two touchdown passes.
Burrow immediately waved his wrist in pain and went to the medical tent. After spending half-time in the locker room, the Bengals declared Burrow was out with a wrist injury.
B.J. Hill was down on the field in serious pain and is now on the sideline.
1st Quarter
McPherson kicked a 50-yard field goal after the Bengals first drive winds down after a strong start.
Mark Edwards, who has been a standout for the Ravens during their current run, is on his way to the back after getting hurt near the goal line on Baltimore’s opening touchdown drive.
The Ravens scored on their opening drive. A mix of Jackson’s feet, a couple of passes, and a 3-yeard touchdown run by Gus Edwards.
