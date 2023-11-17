Contests
Man on probation pleads guilty to having 3D-printed Glock switch

The device allows people to turn firearms into fully automatic weapons.
Damarian Boyd owned a 3D-printed Glock switch, a device that turns firearms into fully...
Damarian Boyd owned a 3D-printed Glock switch, a device that turns firearms into fully automatic weapons, according to U.S. Attorney of Ohio’s Southern District Kenneth Parker.(Action News 5)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 20-year-old Tri-State man pleaded guilty to illegally owning a fully automatic weapon in federal court on Friday.

Damarian Boyd owned a 3D-printed Glock switch, a device that turns firearms into fully automatic weapons, according to U.S. Attorney of Ohio’s Southern District Kenneth Parker.

Boyd was already on probation at the time. On March 21, his probation officers executed a search of his home, according to court documents.

“Boyd made statements to conceal the location of his bedroom, but officers found a basement bedroom that had in it a poster-size photograph of Boyd and a friend, his graduation cap and gown and Boyd’s signed terms of probation from a few days earlier,” Parker wrote in a press release.

Officers also found a black backpack in the basement with a loaded Glock firearm and the conversion device, the attorney said.

Parker says the 20-year-old was federally charged in May.

