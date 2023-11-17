Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Bengals under investigation for why Burrow’s injury wasn’t listed pre-game: Report

Joe Burrow watches from the sideline at M&T Bank Stadium after he injured his wrist during the...
Joe Burrow watches from the sideline at M&T Bank Stadium after he injured his wrist during the Cincinnati Bengals 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.(Staff photo)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The NFL is investigating the Cincinnati Bengals to determine why Joe Burrow was not on the team’s injury report before Thursday’s game, according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

The report from the NFL insider said the league wants to know why Burrow wasn’t on the injury report despite images showing him with a type of wrap on his wrist as the team got off the plane in Baltimore on Wednesday.

The Bengals later deleted the tweet with the image.

Head coach Zac Taylor said post-game that Burrow’s wrist injury happened during the second quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens.

“It looked like he sprained his wrist,” Taylor said. “He hurt it earlier in the game and he felt it on that touchdown pass.”

While Taylor said the injury happened during the game, those who saw the Bengals’ since-deleted tweet have to wonder if the injury occurred before Burrow took the field for Thursday Night Football.

If the NFL determines the Bengals violated injury reporting guidelines, Cincinnati will likely face a penalty.

“The NFL routinely looks into matters of compliance with the Injury Report policy and will do so in this instance as well. Teams can be fined or even potentially lose a draft pick,” the ESPN reporter tweeted.

The Pittsburgh Steelers violated the injury report policy in 2019 when they failed to accurately list quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the injury report before a game. The league fined the Steelers $75,000 and head coach Mike Tomlin $25,000 for the violation.

FOX19 NOW’s Jeremy Rauch was on the Bengals sideline for Thursday’s game.

He tweeted a photo of Burrow’s throwing hand while the Bengals star watched the game from the sideline.

Burrow’s “entire wrist/hand” was wrapped when he left the locker room Thursday.

Coach Taylor is expected to talk at 2:40 p.m. Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Burrow watches from the sideline at M&T Bank Stadium after he injured his wrist during the...
Bengals’ Taylor says Burrow sprained wrist during loss to Ravens
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Neeley is accused of disorderly conduct, assault 3rd degree on a police officer and drug...
Kentucky teacher arrested at school
In 2010, Christina Vaskovsky got a new Ohio driver’s license using the name, date of birth and...
Woman used dead child’s identity for 13 years to avoid criminal prosecution, feds say
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, the logo for General Electric appears above a trading...
GE says goodbye to The Banks; 250 workers will move to Evendale

Latest News

FOX19's Jeremy Rauch on Joe Burrow injury; Bengals loss to Ravens
FOX19's Jeremy Rauch on Joe Burrow injury; Bengals loss to Ravens
Joe Burrow watches from the sideline at M&T Bank Stadium after he injured his wrist during the...
Bengals’ Taylor says Burrow sprained wrist during loss to Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during an NFL football game against the Houston...
Bengals win vital for division, playoff picture
Baxlar Tractor Athlete of the Month: Country Day's Elizabeth Zimmerman