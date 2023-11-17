Taylor Mill man accused of asking underage boys for nude photos in exchange for Yeezys

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (WXIX) - A Kenton County man was indicted on 10 counts related to child pornography after he was accused of asking underage boys for nude photos in exchange for borrowing expensive shoes.

Carlos Marshall was incited Thursday and out on a $10,000 bond. Prosecutors are concerned with the low bond because they fear there may be more victims.

Prosecutors said Marshall was promising to loan boys pairs of Yeezys over social media in exchange for photos. Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders said the case started when a parent contacted Kenton County police.

“We do know that he was meeting the children after talking with them over social media,” Sanders said.

Sanders said he’s seen similar behavior

“Perpetrators are finding ways to either blackmail or bribe children for pornographic images,” Sanders said. “But this is the first one that involves tennis shoes.”

Sanders said his biggest concern is if there are other victims. He said parents who think their children may have been in contact with Marshall - regardless if they traded images or not - should contact the Kenton County police.

Marshall faces 20 years in prison if he’s convicted.

