Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Taylor Mill man accused of asking underage boys for nude photos in exchange for Yeezys

Carlos Marshall, Kenton County Jail
Carlos Marshall, Kenton County Jail(Photo provided)
By Courtney King
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (WXIX) - A Kenton County man was indicted on 10 counts related to child pornography after he was accused of asking underage boys for nude photos in exchange for borrowing expensive shoes.

Carlos Marshall was incited Thursday and out on a $10,000 bond. Prosecutors are concerned with the low bond because they fear there may be more victims.

Prosecutors said Marshall was promising to loan boys pairs of Yeezys over social media in exchange for photos. Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders said the case started when a parent contacted Kenton County police.

“We do know that he was meeting the children after talking with them over social media,” Sanders said.

Sanders said he’s seen similar behavior

“Perpetrators are finding ways to either blackmail or bribe children for pornographic images,” Sanders said. “But this is the first one that involves tennis shoes.”

Sanders said his biggest concern is if there are other victims. He said parents who think their children may have been in contact with Marshall - regardless if they traded images or not - should contact the Kenton County police.

Marshall faces 20 years in prison if he’s convicted.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews in Boone County launched a cleanup operation on the Ohio River.
7 vehicles pulled from Ohio River
A medical helicopter flew one person who was seriously hurt in a Butler County crash early...
Medical helicopter responds to Butler County crash
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, the logo for General Electric appears above a trading...
GE says goodbye to The Banks; 250 workers will move to Evendale
Harlis Steven Hoover Jr.
Judge unseals records detailing case against former police officer charged with 17 felonies
Crews ran out of water and scrambled to get more as they battled a fully engulfed house fire on...
Crews run out of water battling house fire in Warren County

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks to pass against the Arizona Cardinals during...
Live: Burrow return questionable against Ravens
GE says it lived up to its agreement with city on The Banks, despite move
GE says it lived up to its agreement with city on The Banks, despite move
GE says it lived up to its agreement with city on The Banks, despite move
GE moving out of The Banks, 250 employees moving to Evendale
Christian Montgomery was 17 when the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office announced he was arrested...
Verdict reached in 2022 double-murder trial in Clermont County