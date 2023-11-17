Contests
Walgreens robbed at gunpoint in Cincinnati

Cincinnati police are investigating an armed robbery at Walgreens in Westwood.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating an armed robbery at Walgreens.

It happened at the pharmacy in Westwood at Boudinot Avenue and Glenhills Way shortly after 1:30 a.m. Friday.

The suspect, who had a gun, took cash, ran off and remains at large, police tell FOX19 NOW.

No injuries were reported.

Police described the suspect as a male in a gray hoodie and jeans.

They searched for him with the assistance of a K-9, but so far no arrests have been announced.

