Walgreens robbed at gunpoint in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating an armed robbery at Walgreens.

It happened at the pharmacy in Westwood at Boudinot Avenue and Glenhills Way shortly after 1:30 a.m. Friday.

The suspect, who had a gun, took cash, ran off and remains at large, police tell FOX19 NOW.

No injuries were reported.

Police described the suspect as a male in a gray hoodie and jeans.

They searched for him with the assistance of a K-9, but so far no arrests have been announced.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.